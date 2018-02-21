After nearly losing a large lead, the Rockies snuck into the postseason last year as the National League's second wild-card team. Can they improve this season?

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Rockies' to-do list

Blessed with one of the best lineups in baseball, Colorado should contend for a playoff run. Pitching, as always, could be an issue, but Bud Black has this team playing with confidence.

The Rockies are toying with the idea of moving Charlie Blackmon out of the leadoff spot to get him near Nolan Arenado in the lineup. If Black opts to go that route, DJ LeMahieu or Gerardo Parra could bat leadoff.

Here are three things on the Rockies' to-do list this spring:

1. Find a first baseman

With Eric Hosmer off the market, Colorado may not have many options to upgrade here. The Rockies have 23-year-old Ryan McMahon penciled in to start at first base. While McMahon is a promising prospect, a more experienced bat could elevate Colorado from a team hoping to creep into the postseason to a team no one wants to play in the postseason.

Lucas Duda or Logan Morrison could be intriguing options to add as free agency winds down and the season begins.

2. Try to fix rotation

It is difficult for the Rockies to address this need because top pitchers avoid Coors Field like the plague, but Colorado's rotation looks especially rough right now. Jon Gray and Chad Bettis are legitimate starters, but behind them the Rockies start running into some trouble.

The starting pitching market is starting to dry up, but Jake Arrieta is available and he likely wants to win now. Having pitched in Camden Yards, Arrieta is no stranger to hitter-friendly ballparks. Colorado could be a good fit.

3. Get Trevor Story back on track

In the first half of 2016, Story broke out as one of MLB's top young players. Last year, after battling injury, he took a step back only to heat up again toward the end of the season. If he can put together his first half of 2016 and second half of 2017, he could help the Rockies become elite.

Story has 51 MLB home runs through just 242 games played. His average dropped from .272 to .239 last year, so the Rockies will be looking for a little more consistency in Year 3.