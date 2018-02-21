Hornets rookie Malik Monk hasn’t had much of an impact for Charlotte this season, and an incident early Sunday added to the disappointment.

Hornets’ Malik Monk cited in Arkansas car crash, report says

TMZ reported Monk, 20, was involved in a one-car accident near the University of Arkansas and was cited for careless driving and no proof of insurance.

"I was driving, looked down for a second then I just hit a bump. Happened fast,” Monk said of the incident.

His 2002 Lexus reportedly slammed into a gate and was towed from the scene.

Monk, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging just 5.0 points and 1.2 assists in 12.1 minutes per game in his first season out of Kentucky.