After losing to the Dodgers in the postseason last year, the Diamondbacks learned exactly what they need to do to make a true playoff run.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Diamondbacks' to-do list

With MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt back in the fold and a young rotation developing into something special, Arizona isn't far from becoming a real threat for the World Series.

Here are three things on the Diamondbacks' spring to-do list:

1. Take a good look at the bullpen

Archie Bradley, having resurrected his career as a reliever last season, is expected to close. Brad Boxberger was added to solidify the eighth inning, but the rest of the bullpen presents question marks. Even moving Bradley to closer is a gamble because he's never before held ninth-inning duties.

The Diamondbacks won't get far in the postseason with a lackluster bullpen.

2. Work on Jake Lamb's consistency

Jake Lamb, 27, is among the most talented third basemen in baseball, especially at the plate — where his immense power helped him hit 59 home runs over the past two seasons. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, Lamb has also batted below .250 both of those seasons, making him a frustrating player.

Lamb hit .279 with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs before the All-Star break last season but dipped to .207 with 10 home runs after the break. A little more consistency from Lamb would give Arizona valuable lineup depth.

3. Get over the loss of outfielder J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is gone to the Red Sox and with him the 29 home runs in just 62 games with the Diamondbacks last season (after coming over from Detroit in July).

But the Diamondbacks hardly missed a beat, announcing Monday that they had agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Jarrod Dyson shortly after the Red Sox announced a five-year, $110 million contract with Martinez, clearly out of Arizona's price range, then reportedly acquiring Steven Souza from the Rays on Tuesday in a three-team deal.

Dyson, 33, led the Mariners with 28 stolen bases last season despite going out in September following core-muscle surgery. Not only does he have the speed to play all three outfield positions, but he also provides a strong, positive clubhouse presence — and he has a World Series ring from his days with the Royals.

Souza, 28, complements those attributes with power. He hit 30 homers last season for Tampa Bay and posted an .810 OPS that balanced out his .239 batting average.