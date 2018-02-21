The Dodgers fell just short of a World Series title last year, but look poised to make another long postseason run in 2018.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Dodgers' to-do list

Clayton Kershaw leads a deep rotation and the lineup was a pleasant surprise last season as Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger all stepped up. But can they repeat their success again this season?

Here are three things on the Dodgers' spring to-do list:

1. Solidify the bullpen

The Dodgers' bullpen was nearly unstoppable during last year's postseason, but losing Brandon Morrow (to the Cubs) could hurt, and Tony Watson remains unsigned. Los Angeles has some question marks behind closer Kenley Jansen, ones that need to be answered before spring ends.

The Dodgers may not have to add any more players to their bullpen, especially if Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields continue to impress, but L.A. proved last season that a quality bullpen is essential to postseason success.

2. Figure out the Matt Kemp situation

The Dodgers acquired Kemp from the Braves this offseason in a cash dump geared for next offseason's free agency, but they don't seem keen on keeping the 33-year-old two-time All-Star on their roster. Speculation has gone back and forth regarding Kemp's trade prospects, but he remains on the Dodgers roster for now.

If Los Angeles does hope to trade Kemp, it would suit the player and team to do it before the end of spring. While Kemp has battled injuries in recent seasons, he's too talented to sit on the bench, and his presence could unsettle young rising stars Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig.

3. Strongly consider signing Neil Walker

Second base appears to be the Dodgers' most glaring weakness on paper. Logan Forsythe struggled last season, and the Dodgers could use another solid bat to help solidify their lineup. Neil Walker, a free agent, has 76 home runs over the last four seasons and he's a career .272 hitter.

Walker, 32, ticks all of the Dodgers' boxes for what they want in a hitter: He gets on base (.362 OBP last season), has power and draws walks (55). With Forsythe and Chase Utley on the roster, this move may not happen, but it would help the Dodgers.