ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been a long time since the Braves saw Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Steve Avery emerge from the minors and help lead the team to unprecedented success in the 1990s, but there’s hope in Atlanta that the team will find a similar core in a new group of young arms.

Braves hope new collection of young arms leads to old-school success

Sean Newcomb, Luis Gohara, Lucas Sims and Max Fried are trying build on their limited MLB experience, while other youngsters such as Kolby Allard are coming for them. Such a bevy of pitching talent gives the team and its fans reason for optimism as the team begins to pull out of a rebuild that has included three straight 90-loss seasons.

“Don't be surprised to see a bunch of these young guys together winning games in the next couple of years," said former Braves pitcher and spring training instructor Tim Hudson, who also saw a youth movement on the mound with the A’s in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

As of now, though, the Braves rotation has three confirmed spots barring injuries or mishaps. Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz are returning and Brandon McCarthy joined from the Dodgers.

The battle for the last two spots to break camp will be among Newcomb, Gohara, Sims and Fried, who each present a compelling case.

Newcomb pitched more than 100 innings in the majors last season. Once he was called up he never went back down.

"I learned a lot from the callup," Newcomb said. "It was great to be in the majors, but now I have to take it to the next level."

Newcomb showed that by spending the offseason training at Tom Brady's facility in Boston. While he didn't get to meet his idol, working at the camp was a highlight.

"Learning from the guys who help make Brady great was a dream come true for me," Newcomb said. "I want to be around for a long time and who better to learn from than Brady."

If Newcomb wants to be around, he will have to work on his control.

"I know that's an area where I want to improve," Newcomb said. "Like any pitcher, I'm better when I'm ahead in the count. I need to hit those first-pitch strikes."

Newcomb had 57 walks in 100 innings in his 19 starts last season. He also had a 4.39 ERA and a 4-9 record. The 6-5 left-hander has three pitches at his command: a four-seam fastball, curveball and change-up. The fastball has a velocity range between 92 and 96 mph, while his curveball ranges between 78 and 81 mph.

Gohara, who's drawn comparisons to CC Sabathia, has a fastball that touches 100 mph and averages between 94 and 98, to go along with a filthy slider.

Gohara was 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA in his four starts in the majors. However, he showed promise in his last two. He got his first MLB victory on Sept. 13 after holding the Nationals to two runs, one earned, over six innings.

Nats slugger Bryce Harper took notice.

"For a second I thought I was facing young CC," Harper said then. "He's got something unique. That slider is dangerous. Once he learns his way around, it could be a problem."

Gohara lost his last outing of the season, but went seven innings and allowed one earned run against the Phillies.

"He got better every time out there," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He's not scared out there on that mound. That's the biggest thing. He has a toughness about him."

While Gohara and Newcomb stayed up once they got to the majors, it was a struggle for Sims to find his footing. He was 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA, and he doesn't have the power of some of the other Braves pitchers. His fastball sits in the low 90s, and he also throws a curveball that’s in the low 80s, along with a slider and changeup. But what he lacks in velocity he makes up for in another area.

"He can place the ball so well," catcher Tyler Flowers said. "He's a true pitcher. He has a lot of fight. He will compete."

Sims saw time in the bullpen last season when Fried came up. Both guys could see some time in the bullpen as they continue to develop.

Fried had 3.81 ERA in 26 big league innings. It's likely that the Braves would want him to get more seasoning in the minors, but not if Fried has anything to say about it.

“Everyone here is fighting for a job,” Fried said. “I feel like you can really get distracted if you focus on other people, so I’m just going to go out there and do what I have to do to get ready for the season, whether it’s starting in the big leagues or starting in the minor leagues. For me, it’s all about getting ready for at some point this year. Hopefully, it's at the beginning. I want to be helping the team compete at the big league level.”

This is the second big league camp for the 24-year-old and there's a difference in his confidence.

“He's a much more confident young man right now,” Snitker said. “He’s here to make the club.”

Allard is 20 years old, and the 2015 first-rounder’s command is his top trait. His fastball is in the mid 90s and pairs well with his curve and deceptive change. At 19, he had a 3.18 ERA and posted 129 strikeouts in a career-high 150 innings in Double-A Mississippi.

"I learned a lot from last year," Allard said. "I'm ready to compete. We have so many good guys here, but I think I'm right there."

Yes, the Braves are rebuilding the old-fashioned way with pitching as the foundation. The future may not be now, but it may not be too far away either.