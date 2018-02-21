Christian Yelich said there is one specific event that changed the dynamic within the Marlins clubhouse in the past couple years.

'Everything changed' with Marlins after Jose Fernandez died, says Christian Yelich

Yelich, who is now with the Brewers, said Jose Fernandez's death is what cause the entire Miami franchise to sputter and change for the worse.

“From talking to the guys there — the guys who got traded and some of the guys who are still there — the consensus from our clubhouse is that everything changed after the tragedy with Jose,” Yelich told ESPN. “I think everybody figured our window to win was with him. You have a bona fide ace, a No. 1 starter, and you kind of have something there with that. It’s nobody’s fault what happened. It’s a tragedy in every sense of the word. Nobody could have seen that coming.”

Fernandez died Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident right before the end of the season. It seemed to set the tone for 2017, when the Marlins posted a 77-85 record and failed to make the playoffs.

"We went through that rebuild, and we were so close. We had all the pieces. If a few things break differently, you never know how things turn out," Yelich said. "I think a lot of the guys feel that way. We were really close and had a chance to do something special with that group. We just weren't able to get it done. And when you don't get it done in this business, teams have to move on. That's what happened with us."

As a result, the Marlins cleaned house this offseason under new ownership, sending Yelich to Milwaukee and getting rid of Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

The moves have proven to be unpopular with fans, but the new ownership is working toward rebuilding the team, which means they wanted a ton of cap space with the unloading of the higher-priced players.

Yelich says he understands the moves, has a lot of respect for part owner Derek Jeter and bears no ill will toward the franchise.

"I'm really thankful for the opportunity the Marlins gave me," he said. "They drafted me in 2010 and gave me a chance to play in the big leagues. I made lifelong friends there, and I've got a lot of great memories. We went through a lot as a team there. We experienced a lot of things. We went through a tragedy together, and those memories never really leave you. It's a part of my career and a part of my life. Miami will always be special to me."