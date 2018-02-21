The Phillies certainly want free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta, they just don’t want to fork over the long-term deal he’s looking for. But according to FanRagSprts.com, they may not have to.

MLB free agency rumors: Jake Arrieta, Phillies 'having dialogue'

Philadelphia and Arrieta are reportedly “having dialogue” around a deal in an attempt to shorten the gap between the pitcher’s demands and the team’s preferences.



Phillies and Jake Arrieta are having dialogue. Phils people (MacPhail, Klentak, Jordan, etc.) love him from their days in Baltimore together. Phils would prefer shorter term tho, so there’s a gap.

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 20, 2018



Arrieta, who turns 32 next month, had a 3.53 ERA last season in 168 1/3 innings over 30 starts with the Cubs. He would likely be Philly’s ace if signed.

Unfortunately for Arrieta, a slow free-agent market may force him to accept a lesser deal than he reportedly turned down from the Cubs, who then signed Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million contract.