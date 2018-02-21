Look up and down the Reds roster and there might be only a handful of names the casual baseball fan will recognize.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Reds' to-do list

Center fielder Billy Hamilton is one of baseball's best base stealers and a top-notch defender. Adam Duvall has been a serviceable left fielder. Second baseman Scooter Gennett had a breakout season last year with 27 home runs and 97 RBIs after coming over from Milwaukee.

Then there's All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, one of the best players in baseball. Votto has spent his entire 11-year career with the Reds and was the 2010 NL MVP. The five-time All-Star has made only three postseason appearances and there likely won't be one coming this season.

Unfortunately for Votto, his standout career is being wasted on a team that has lacked talent around him for years.

Here are three things on the Reds' to-do list this spring:

1. Find pitching somewhere

Just like last year, when the Reds' team ERA was the second-worst in baseball at 5.17, Cincinnati's biggest weakness is on the mound. The Reds are rolling eight deep with starting pitchers this spring as they try to determine a five-man rotation. While Anthony DeSclafani, who missed all of 2017 with an elbow injury, is penciled in as the No. 1 starter, the most promising pitcher might be Luis Castillo. The 25-year-old righthander was just 3-7 last year but had a respectable 3.12 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

Veteran Homer Bailey saw his ERA balloon to 6.43 in 91 innings last year and 24-year-old Brandon Finnegan has just four MLB starts. The Reds have a lot of questions to answer about their starting rotation and it might be a season-long experiment.

2. Find a spot for prospect Nick Senzel

Eugenio Suarez in Cincinnati's starting third baseman, and he hit a respectable .260 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs last year. He displayed much better plate discipline last year compared to 2016. Suarez struck out 155 times with just 51 walks in 2016 but cut his strikeouts to 147 last year with 84 bases on balls in 31 fewer at-bats.

While Suarez will be the opening day starter, the Reds have to find a way to get Senzel some big league at-bats. The 22-year-old Georgia native is one of the top prospects in baseball, and the Reds need to see what he can do at the highest level. Senzel is expected to be used this spring at multiple infield spots.

3. Lay groundwork for the trade deadline

Scouring this spring for attractive pieces they might want to add is good goal. The Reds almost certainly will be out of contention by the the trade deadline and could continue to build toward the future.

Should they decide to trade Votto to a contender (and he agrees to waive his no-trade clause), they certainly could get a wealth of young talent in return. Even if the Reds hang on to Votto, there are other pieces they could move to upgrade not just the MLB roster, but the farm teams as well.