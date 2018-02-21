News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Schalke signs U.S. youth international Zyen Jones

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Schalke has announced the signing of U.S. youth international striker Zyen Jones.

Schalke signs U.S. youth international Zyen Jones

Schalke signs U.S. youth international Zyen Jones

Jones, 17, will officially join up with the Bundesliga side when he turns 18 in August, and will play for Schalke's Under-19 side for the 2018-19 season.

A product of the Atlanta United academy, Jones impressed on a trial with Schalke after making a name for himself with the U.S. U-17 team.

Jones scored twice at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship last year, but did not make the roster for last fall's U-17 World Cup.

The Georgia native becomes fourth American in the ranks at Schalke, joining Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Nick Taitague.


MORE:
U.S. U-20 midfielder Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut
| Marchisio could make MLS move as he prepares for Juventus exit

McKennie has become a regular for the senior side, while Wright is on loan at second-tier club SV Sandhausen and Taitague is competing with Schalke's youth sides.

Jones' signing came the day before fellow U.S. U-17 standout Josh Sargent, on his 18th birthday, inked a professional contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Back To Top