Cross the names of two defensemen off the list of potential trade targets before next Monday's NHL deadline.

NHL Trade Deadline: Defensemen off the market as Gudbranson signs, Holden dealt

Erik Gudbranson signed a three-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday; and shortly before that announcement, the Boston Bruins acquired Nick Holden from the New York Rangers in exchange for minor league defenseman Rob O'Gara and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Gudbranson was due to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and there was much debate in Vancouver whether it made more sense to sign the physical -- though injury-plagued -- blueliner to an extension or trade him for assets to be used in the ongoing rebuild. In recent days, it became apparent the Canucks wanted to keep Gudbranson if at all possible, and Tuesday's three-year $12 million deal did exactly that.

The 6-foot-5 Gudbranson, a former first-round pick of the Florida Panthers, is only 26-years-old which adds to his attractiveness. He missed time earlier this season with a shoulder injury after wrist surgery cost him 52 games a year ago.

"Erik is an important part of our team and provides a physical element to our blueline," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "His leadership qualities help us as we continue to integrate younger players in our lineup. He is a quality person, a great teammate and outstanding in the community."



As recently as Monday, Gudbranson told reporters of his desire to remain with the Canucks and a belief that he is playing some of the best hockey of his career.

"I have a mindset that I want to be here and getting something done soon," Gudbranson told The Province. "It certainly has been on my mind the last month. I think I deserve some security and I’d like a couple of years to be part of a group that’s growing.

“I feel like I’m starting to play my game and I’m more comfortable. It has taken some time to get my confidence level to where it is right now. And I’ve got a good opportunity to play against top guys and make them miserable every night.”

The 30-year-old Holden was in the midst of his second season with the Rangers after beginning his career with the Colorado Avalanche. In New York, Holden often had to play top-four minutes, while with the Bruins solid defense corps, he should be in a more-suitable third-pair or depth role. Holden recorded career highs with 11 goals, 23 assists and 34 points last season, but struggled mightily down the stretch and in the playoffs, especially on the defensive side of the puck.

The Rangers now have seven draft picks stockpiled in 2018, and the plan is for O'Gara -- a Long Island native who won a NCAA championship at Yale -- to join the NHL club after playing all season in the AHL.

With Gudbranson and Holden both off the board, the most attractive available defensemen on the market are Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh, Detroit's Mike Green, Ottawa's Johnny Oduya and Jack Johnson of the Blue Jackets.