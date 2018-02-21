Without pitch clock, MLB's pace-of-play changes aren't worst-case scenario

Tom Petty was right. The waiting, it turns out, probably was the hardest part.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been talking about implementing pace-of-play changes for the 2018 season for months, and the pace-of-play topic has been his favorite talking point for years now. He's spoken often about trying to work out collaborative changes with the MLB Players' Association, but lately his warnings were obvious and ominous: As commissioner under the terms of the CBA, Manfred has the power to unilaterally implement any changes he deemed necessary, without the approval of the players' association.

And Manfred's fondness for the 20-second pitch clock, which has been in effect without controversy in the minors since 2015 but is largely despised by major leaguers, is well known. Would Manfred actually put such an unpopular rule into place?

Manfred spoke at the annual Florida spring training media day last week and said, clearly, that changes were coming for the 2018 season. They would, in fact, be implemented before the first spring training contest, which was less than a week away.

The truth is this: Nobody really knew what to expect. They only knew Manfred was determined to shorten the free fallin' average time of a baseball game, which hit a record 3:05 in 2017. Adding any more time to that in 2018 is not acceptable.

I was at the Giants' camp Friday, watching pitchers practice their bunting and watching catchers work through early batting practice rounds. About 10 minutes after Buster Posey finished his swings, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, a baseball lifer who made his MLB debut as a player in 1978 and is starting his 24th consecutive season as an MLB manager, was asked about the potential changes.

"I don't know what we're talking about as far as what will be implemented," Bochy said, sitting in the dugout at Scottsdale Stadium. "And whatever it is, my job, our job, on this club is to make it work. That's what we'll do."

Bochy's job got just a tiny bit easier Monday afternoon. Manfred's changes were announced, and the pitch clock was not part of the unveiling, which meant Bochy and his fellow managers would not have to worry about the potential of his pitchers getting increasingly flustered in 20-second increments.

The pitching clock hammer Manfred wields will not drop on the 2018 season.

Two of the three announced changes won't have much of an impact on playing the game. The between-innings breaks have been shortened by 20 seconds: 2:05 for locally televised games, 2:25 for national TV games and 2:55 for postseason games (when commercial revenue is at its highest). And the timing for pitching changes has been tightened: Pitchers used to be guaranteed eight warm-up pitches; now they have to throw their final warm-up pitch "at least 20 seconds prior to the end of an inning break or pitching change." And batters have to step into the box immediately after the pitcher throws his final warm-up toss.

The change that will have an impact: Teams are limited to six non-pitching-change mound visits per game (with one additional mound visit for every extra inning). The most important breakdown? For the purpose of this rule, the definition of a "mound visit" includes catchers and position players visiting the mound, not just pitching coaches or the manager.

As noted in the New York Post, teams averaged six mound visits per game last year, which is how MLB came up with the number six for 2018. There are significantly more in the postseason. But for the regular season, baseball is just trying to eliminate excess visits and the time eaten up by those visits. Mound visits, by definition, have been limited to 30 seconds since the start of the 2016 season. That timer starts when the manager leaves the dugout and is granted time by the umpire and is considered concluded "once the manager or coach leaves the 18-foot circle surrounding the pitching rubber."

When Max Scherzer is on the mound, this new rule won't matter. Same thing with Clayton Kershaw or Chris Sale or Corey Kluber or any of the other don't-come-around-here-no-more workhorse starters.

But for most everyone else, mound visits — especially in late innings — have become a way of life for pitchers and catchers, in this era when video/electronic sign-stealing is a very real concern. There are exceptions to this limit, of course, but needless to say, pitchers aren't exactly thrilled with this development.



Everyone wants to blame pace of play on mound visits or time in between pitches... well MAYBE address the real issue at hand instead of trying to cover it up and forceably insert rules that may affect the integrity of the game and alter the fairness of the game.

— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 20, 2018



“I get the mound-visit thing,” Cubs pitcher Jon Lester said, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. “But also, what people [who] aren’t in the game don’t understand is there’s so much technology now, there’s so many cameras on the field, that every stadium now has a camera on the catcher’s crotch. So they know the signs before you even get there.

“Now we’ve got Apple watches. Now we’ve got people being accused of sitting in a tunnel [trying to steal signs]. There’s reasons behind the mound visit. He’s not just coming out there asking what time I’m going to dinner or ‘How you feeling?’ There’s reasons behind everything, and I think if you take that away, it takes away from the beauty of the baseball game.”

It's very much a you-don't-know-how-it-feels thing for pitchers. It's worth noting that the MLBPA didn't approve of MLB's rule changes, but they are not challenging the rules. That's an important distinction.

Another thing that's important to note is that Manfred's pitch clock isn't off the table. Far from it, actually. At some point, the major leagues absolutely will have a pitch clock; MLB implemented it in the minors so the next generation of players will be used to the clock as a way of normal baseball life. When it comes to the pitch clock as an eventuality instead of an option, Manfred won't back down.

But for 2018, at least, the only thing pitchers, catchers, managers and coaches will have to worry about is figuring out a way to live with limited mound visits.