The United States has experienced great success in both Summer and Winter Olympic games, winning more total medals than any other nation. But do you know which country has won the most in the Winter only?

Which countries have won the most Olympic medals?

A number of factors play into the outcome, with some nations having disbanded, while others have not competed in as many games. Here are the lists of the top 10 medal-winning countries in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

All medal data obtained from topendsports.com.

Winter Olympics

(Table does not include results from 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.)

Rank Country Total Games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 22 118 111 100 329 2 United States 22 96 102 84 282 3 Austria 22 59 78 81 218 4 Germany 11 78 78 53 209 5 Soviet Union 9 78 57 59 194 6 Canada 22 62 56 52 170 7 FInland 22 42 62 57 161 8 Sweden 22 50 40 54 144 9 Switzerland 22 50 40 48 138 10 Russia 6 47 38 35 120

Summer Olympics

Rank Team Total games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 27 1,022 794 704 2,520 2 Soviet Union 10 440 357 325 1,122 3 Germany 24 275 313 349 937 4 Great Britain 28 263 295 289 847 5 France 28 212 241 260 713 6 Italy 27 206 178 193 577 7 China 10 227 165 151 543 8 Australia 26 147 163 187 497 9 Sweden 27 147 170 179 494 10 Hungary 26 175 147 169 491

Soviet Union results include USSR and 1992 Unified Team medals

Germany combines awards won by Germany, West Germany and the Unified Team of Germany.