Which countries have won the most Olympic medals?

The United States has experienced great success in both Summer and Winter Olympic games, winning more total medals than any other nation. But do you know which country has won the most in the Winter only?
A number of factors play into the outcome, with some nations having disbanded, while others have not competed in as many games. Here are the lists of the top 10 medal-winning countries in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.
All medal data obtained from topendsports.com.
Winter Olympics
(Table does not include results from 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.)
|Rank
|Country
|Total Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|22
|118
|111
|100
|329
|2
|United States
|22
|96
|102
|84
|282
|3
|Austria
|22
|59
|78
|81
|218
|4
|Germany
|11
|78
|78
|53
|209
|5
|Soviet Union
|9
|78
|57
|59
|194
|6
|Canada
|22
|62
|56
|52
|170
|7
|FInland
|22
|42
|62
|57
|161
|8
|Sweden
|22
|50
|40
|54
|144
Summer Olympics
|Rank
|Team
|Total games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|27
|1,022
|794
|704
|2,520
|2
|Soviet Union
|10
|440
|357
|325
|1,122
|3
|Germany
|24
|275
|313
|349
|937
|4
|Great Britain
|28
|263
|295
|289
|847
|5
|France
|28
|212
|241
|260
|713
|6
|Italy
|27
|206
|178
|193
|577
|7
|China
|10
|227
|165
|151
|543
|8
|Australia
|26
|147
|163
|187
|497
|9
|Sweden
|27
|147
|170
|179
|494
|10
|Hungary
|26
|175
|147
|169
|491
Soviet Union results include USSR and 1992 Unified Team medals
Germany combines awards won by Germany, West Germany and the Unified Team of Germany.