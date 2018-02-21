Rich Cho is gone from the Hornets.

Hornets oust GM Rich Cho, reportedly plan on bringing in Mitch Kupchak

The team decided not to renew their general manager's contract and will begin searching for a new GM "immediately."

“I want to thank Rich for all of his hard work with the Charlotte Hornets organization through the years and wish him and his family the best in the future,” Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. “Rich worked tirelessly on behalf of our team and instituted a number of management tools that have benefited our organization. We are deeply committed to our fans and to the city of Charlotte to provide a consistent winner on the court. The search will now begin for our next head of basketball operations who will help us achieve that goal.”

Cho has been the GM of the Hornets since 2011 and assumed day-to-day responsibilities in 2014.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager for the past seven years,” said Cho. “I want to thank Michael Jordan, Curtis Polk, and the entire organization for giving me that opportunity, and for their support since that moment. I also want to thank the basketball and business operations staffs, Head Coach Steve Clifford and his staff, and our players for their commitment to excellence and success. Charlotte is a special city with deeply loyal fans and I will always be grateful for my experience with the franchise.”

The Hornets are now eyeing former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak to take over for Cho, according to ESPN.com, which cited league sources.

Kupchak won two titles with the Lakers as their GM before he was ousted in favor of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.

Another possibility for Charlotte is Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, according to the report.

Charlotte is facing the possibility of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row with a 24-33 record.