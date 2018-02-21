Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident

Sergio Aguero will face no charges from the Football Association after the Manchester City striker was involved in an altercation with a Wigan Athletic supporter following Monday's FA Cup defeat.

A significant number of home supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate when the full-time whistle sounded at the DW Stadium, Will Grigg's goal shocking the Premier League's runaway leaders.

Television pictures showed a Wigan fan approaching Aguero from behind and appearing to say something to the Argentina striker, who swung round a right arm and struck the man.

Wigan defender Cheyenne Dunkley helped to defuse the situation as supporters swarmed around the incident, with City's record goalscorer Aguero visibly angry.

But the Argentina international will not be charged by the FA for his role in the incident, the organisation confirmed in a statement, although both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players after a scuffle following City midfielder Fabian Delph's dismissal.

The statement also read: "In addition, both clubs have been asked to provide their observations following the crowd trouble at the end of the game and have until Monday 26 February 2018 to respond."

Had Aguero been charged, he could have been ruled out of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley through suspension, with Pep Guardiola's men seeking to get back on track after their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were ended.