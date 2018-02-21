Running back Doug Martin has been released by the Buccaneers.

Doug Martin released by Buccaneers

The team made the announcement Tuesday with Martin, according to the Tampa Bay Times, informed by general manager Jason Licht of the decision that morning.

Martin's lack of productivity was reportedly the reason for the decision. Just twice in his six seasons with the team has Martin rushed for more than 500 yards.

In 2017, he rushed for just 406 yards and three touchdowns. The season before, he only posted 421 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that, by releasing Martin, the Bucs will save $6.75 million, which is what Martin was scheduled to make in 2018.

Martin, 29, was a first-round pick of the Bucs from Boise State in 2012 and had a phenomenal rookie season with 1,454 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The only other season in which he came close to that success was in 2015, when he had 1,402 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

MORE:

Bucs bench RB Doug Martin vs. Falcons for rules violation, report says



Martin has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and missed more time due to a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

In 2017, he ended up losing the starting position to third-year back Peyton Barber.