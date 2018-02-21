De Kock, De Villiers & Du Plessis looking to Australia Tests

Quinton de Kock could return from a wrist injury to play a part in South Africa's Twenty20 series against India, with the wicket-keeper, captain Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers all pushing to be fit to face Australia in the upcoming Test series.

De Kock was injured playing against India at Centurion, with Heinrich Klaasen coming in to play a match-winning knock in the fourth ODI, although the Proteas slumped to a 5-1 series defeat in the 50-over format.

"I am happy to say De Kock has fully recovered from his left wrist injury," said team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"He joined the T20 squad practice on Tuesday for batting practice and is good to go for the Australia Test series."

De Villiers will not play against India in 20-over action as he rests a knee injury, while Du Plessis is working his way back to fitness after suffering a broken finger.

"AB de Villiers was withdrawn from the T20 squad more as a precaution looking ahead to the Test series. He will make a full recovery ahead of the first Test match in Durban," Moosajee explained.

"Faf du Plessis sustained a fracture to the right index finger during the ODI series against India, and this usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal. At the moment we are in that 4-6 week period and he is currently being monitored weekly.

"He will start batting [on Wednesday] and we are hopeful he will come through that and be available to captain the team for the first Test against Australia."

Moosajee also revealed that Dale Steyn could play a role in the Australia series as he battles back from a foot problem, but warned "the medical team will want him to play some form of cricket before a Test match".

Steyn will hope to prove his fitness in a four-day game with the Titans.