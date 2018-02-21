When I read the news Saturday that the Padres had agreed to an eight-year, $144 million contract with Eric Hosmer, one of my first reactions was to compare Hosmer with another free-agent first baseman who was signed this winter to be a veteran leader: Carlos Santana.

Eric Hosmer vs. Carlos Santana: Padres paying more for lesser player

My initial verdict was, "It's a push," but it later became, "The Phillies got the better player and thus made the better deal."

How much better of a deal was it? Start with the potential salary commitments through the 2021 season:

— Hosmer: $85 million ($21.25 million annually)

— Santana: $77 million ($19.25 million annually), if the Phils exercise their $17.5 million club option for 2021

The Padres are paying more for two reasons, and neither one is directly related to production, which should be the main reason:

1. Age: Hosmer is a lot younger (age 28 season vs. age 32 season in 2017) and, in theory, more capable of being a prime contributor when/if the Padres become contenders.

2. Intangibles: San Diego valued what Hosmer became during the Royals' climb to a championship highly enough that they were willing to pay a premium.

"Eric has been a winner throughout his career, both as an integral part of a championship team and as a player who's earned a tremendous reputation on and off the field," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Monday in a statement announcing the Hosmer signing. "We believe his leadership and passion for the game will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of a World Series championship."

Intangibles are nice, but Santana has outperformed Hosmer in three key categories since becoming a full-time first baseman in 2014:

wRC+: Santana, 120; Hosmer, 116.

DRS: Santana, plus-2; Hosmer, minus-9

fWAR: Santana, 11.4; Hosmer, 7.5

Expect Santana to hold the advantage even though his decline will begin sooner. His new home park should ensure it.

Santana is moving from neutral Progressive Field to hitter haven Citizens Bank Park, which yielded the ninth-highest OPS in the majors in 2017. Hosmer is moving from one pitcher's park, Kauffman Stadium, to another, San Diego's Petco Park, which was 29th in OPS last season.

One good sign for the Padres: Hosmer's limited experience in Petco has been positive, with three home runs and a 1.238 OPS in eight games.

A final comparison: Both players are joining young cores that produced similarly last season, but here, too, the numbers are on Santana's side.

Philadelphia is building around Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams, Jorge Alfaro, J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery. The first four combined for 3.8 fWAR last season. Santana will also be responsible for getting more out of third baseman Maikel Franco (minus-0.5 WAR), who has plateaued, if not regressed, at the plate.

San Diego's future is centered on Manuel Margot, Carlos Asuaje, Austin Hedges, Hunter Renfroe and Fernando Tatis Jr. The top four produced 3.6 fWAR in 2017.

Hosmer is introducing himself to those guys Tuesday in Arizona. Then it's off on a climb toward the baseball summit.

The Padres will compensate Hosmer very well — a little too well, when compared to Santana — to be their sherpa.