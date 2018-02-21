Games over for Christie, Aussie duo

Elise Christie's disastrous Winter Olympics has ended in a third ignominious failure when the British short track skater was disqualified in her women's 1000m heat and had to be carried off the track.

Australian duo Deanna Lockett and Andy Jung were also knocked out in the opening rounds of their final PyeongChang events.

Lockett failed to progress from her 1000m qualification heat after finishing third then receiving a penalty for interfering.

The result ended the 22-year-old's second Olympics without a medal, having crashed out in the semi-finals of the 1500m.

Olympic debutant Jung, also a 1500m semi-finalist, crashed in his opening 500m race on Tuesday but managed to get up to cross the line fourth.

The 20-year-old was awarded third place when it was ruled he crashed because of interference by American Aaron Tran, but it was still not enough to reach the quarter-finals.

Christie, who came into the Pyeongchang Games as world champion in the 1000m and 1500m and was one of Britain's top gold medal hopes, was clearly hampered by the injury she suffered after crashing in the 1500m on Saturday.

"I'm a bit shell-shocked," the 27-year-old, who has crashed or been disqualified in each of the six races she has taken part in at the last two Olympics, told the BBC.

Christie barely got out of the blocks when she went sprawling on the ice in Tuesday's race, but was saved by a call for a restart.

"Someone actually hit my ankle when that happened. I was in a lot of pain," she added. "I thought maybe I can't do this now. I thought about the adrenaline and how that might take over. And it didn't. I was in a lot of pain."

Limping heavily, Christie lined up a second time and was in last place over the first few laps before settling into her stride for a second-placed finish.

That would have been good enough for Christie to make the quarter-finals, but she was shown a yellow card and disqualified for making two illegal moves as she moved through the pack, bringing her Games to an underwhelming end.

"I don't know how I got a yellow card," Christie said. "I have never had one in my life. I went up the inside and I passed the girl.

"I promise Britain I will fight from this and I will come back in Beijing and hopefully I can do Britain proud then. It's just frustrating having to wait four more years. It just wasn't meant to be this time."

The spectre of doping reared its head again when Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic tested positive for the banned substance fenoterol, used to treat asthma and bronchitis. He has been suspended for the remainder of the Games.

The B-sample from mixed curling bronze medallist Alexandr Krushelnitckii, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, also came back positive for meldonium and he is now waiting for a doping hearing.