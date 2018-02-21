Honda Classic picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

The West Coast swing of the PGA Tour season is over and we are on to Florida for The Honda Classic, played at PGA National Champions Course. PGA National is known for it’s incredibly difficult final three holes known as “The Bear Trap”. Get used to those words, as you will hear that being used no less than a thousand times during this week’s television coverage. The field this week is exceptional with many Florida locals such as Rory McIlroy, defending champ Rickie Fowler, and Tiger Woods teeing it up, as well as some top-end Euro Tour players making the trip, such as Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton, and Martin Kaymer, among others who are potential picks in daily fantasy golf contests.

The majority of the events over the past few months have favored long hitters off the tee, but PGA National is a distinct departure from that style of play. Not only is the rough at PGA National by far the most brutal we have seen thus far, but there is also water on all but two holes. This leads to many players going less-than-driver off tee in an attempt to avoid the many issues that PGA National presents. While keeping it in the fairway is essential here, it is equally as important to be putting your approaches on the green to avoid the sticky Bermuda rough that lurks just off the greens.

There perhaps isn’t another non-major event where overall ball striking is more important than this week at PGA National. The wind is also going to play a huge factor, as the average wind at this event typically stays above 15 mph. Look for guys who are comfortable playing in windy conditions and are able to keep their ball flight low.

Key Stats:

Ball Striking

Greens in Regulation

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained in the Wind

Par 4 Scoring

Honda Classic picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Sergio Garcia - $10,500

Sergio is making his first start of the season on the PGA Tour this week at PGA National after two wins worldwide over the past three months. We all know that Sergio is ball-striking master, and that will serve him well at this event. He has an excellent history at PGA National with finishes of T-14, 2, and T-31 his past three appearances here. I also really like that he offers a nice discount over guys like Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, who I would rate as equal or worse overall plays regardless of price.

Gary Woodland - $9,700

There are a bunch of guys just off the top end that are really appealing, such as Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel Berger, but my favorite of the bunch is Woodland. Woodland can bomb it off the tee, but I prefer to target him at courses where he is forced to club down a little bit, which helps him avoid his tendency to get a little loose with the big stick. The combination of other appealing plays in this price range and his missed cut at Pebble Beach coming off his big win in Phoenix may also keep his ownership down.

Others to Consider: Rickie Fowler (Cash), Rory McIlroy (GPP)

Mid-Tier Targets

Rafa Cabrera-Bello - $8,100

With PGA National putting an extreme emphasis on ball striking, I have no problem riding Carbrera-Bello for another week. Rafa put himself into contention heading into the weekend in both of his PGA Tour starts this season at Pebble Beach and last week at Riviera before poor weekends dropped him out of the top 20. He had a T-37 showing here last year in his first appearance at PGA National, and his elite level of ball striking should help him make it to the weekend with top-15 upside.

Chesson Hadley - $7,700

Hadley is in the midst of a breakout season and will look to keep it rolling at an event where he has two top-25 finishes in three starts (missed cut in the other). Hadley has been a consistency machine, going 9-9 in cuts made this season, and has flashed nice upside along the way with four top-five finishes, including two weeks ago at the Waste Management Open. He has especially been excellent from tee-to-green and could be a sneaky contender if he can get his putter working on these Bermuda Greens.

Graeme McDowell, $7,300

G-mac is a guy who I’ve rode the past two years at this event, and with him flashing some form last week at Riviera, there is no reason to avoid him this year. He clearly loves PGA National’s tight layout, with finishes of T-14 and fifth the past two years here and top-10 finishes in both 2012 and '13. He is also one of the best at keeping his ball low and out of the wind, which obviously will help him around this track.

Others to Consider: Daniel Berger, Ollie Schniederjans, Billy Horschel

Value Targets

Anirban Lahiri - $7,000

Anirban is a mainstay in these articles whenever we get to a tight track that forces players to go less-than-driver off the tee. A local resident, Anirban is familiar with PGA National’s layout and the wind conditions that players will face here. He popped with a T-11 at this event last season, so the upside is absolutely here at this price. While I’m not going to be dipping down into the sub-$7,000 range too much this week, Lahiri is one of the few guys in this group who is in both cash game and GPP consideration.

Wesley Bryan - $6,800

Bryan has been horrendous off the tee this season, and I’m hoping that a trip to a course that allows him to club down will help him regain some form. He has his lone PGA Tour win at a similarly tight layout at Harbour Town, which is also a Jack Nicholas design like PGA National. He rode a first round 64 here last year to finish in the top five and should fly way under the radar based on his poor form. Bryan is probably two risky for cash games but is worth a look in tournaments.

Punt Plays to Consider: Luke Donald, Sean O’Hair