News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Ice Hockey: Germany edge out Switzerland to reach quarters

Reuters
Reuters /

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Yannic Seidenberg scored less than a minute into overtime to propel Germany past Switzerland 2-1 on Tuesday and give them the last spot in the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Ice Hockey: Germany edge out Switzerland to reach quarters

Ice Hockey: Germany edge out Switzerland to reach quarters

Germany took an early lead on a powerplay goal by Leonhard Pfoderl after Switzerland's Cody Almond received a five-minute major penalty and one-period suspension for a check to the head.
Switzerland leveled at 1-1 a period later on a goal by Simon Moser and that was how it remained through regulation time.
The Germans will play top-seeded Sweden in the last eight on Wednesday with Switzerland eliminated from the tournament.


(Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond)

Back To Top