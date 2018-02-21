The Marlins sold just about everyone of value this offseason, trading away their entire starting outfield and a veteran second baseman. The fan base isn't happy.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Marlins' to-do list

Much worse, many of their remaining players aren't happy, and that must be what they address first before the season begins.

So what is on the Marlins' to-do list this spring?

1. Mend fences with their players

The Marlins either were unable to trade or refused to trade catcher J.T. Realmuto and newly acquired infielder Starlin Castro, and they have to smooth things over with the two. Realmuto is a big piece going forward, and Castro can help the transition. If they aren't with the program, then the season could go from a bad start to a horrendous finish.

2. Determine if Lewis Brinson is ready to start

Lewis Brinson was the most important piece in the Christian Yelich trade. He was a 2017 All-Star Futures game participant, a former first-round pick and a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline for the last three years.

But after a .106 batting average in 47 at-bats with the Brewers last season and a second trade in three years, there is some doubt surrounding his future MLB career. He is key to the Marlins' rebuild, and if he is not ready to contribute at the start of the season, then the fan base may be even more mad when the schedule starts.

3. Work on plate discipline

MORE:

Derek Jeter understands frustrations of 'unpopular' moves

| MLBPA complains to commissioner Rob Manfred about Marlins, Pirates fire sales



The Marlins did not draw many walks last season, and they lost Giancarlo Stanton, Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, who were 1-2-3 in bases on balls for Miami in 2017. The Marlins were 24th in MLB in walks in 2017 and added players who walk even less than the players they lost.

Analytically, if they want to rebuild then it will start with getting on base, and drawing walks is a big piece of that. With a whole new crew of players, they can start the trend of taking more walks than they used to. That can start in spring training.