The Nationals have arguably the best roster in the National League and yet they couldn't get out of the first round of the playoffs last season losing to the Cubs in five games after a 97-65 season.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Nationals' to-do list

This season they return basically their entire roster as they try to make the most out of possibly their last season with Bryce Harper in their lineup.

So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Get Daniel Murphy healthy

Daniel Murphy is almost as important to the Nationals' lineup as Harper and when Murphy was hurt last season Washington's offense stalled. He is coming off of offseason knee surgery and the team isn't exactly sure when he'll be back to 100 percent.

Priority No. 1 in the spring is getting him comfortable in the box again and ready to anchor the lineup.

2. Decide on a fifth starter

This is one of the less-pressing issues the Nationals have, but it is something they have to address. Who gets the fifth spot? Do they put in A.J. Cole, who was very good at the end of the season but is getting closer to arbitration, or do they go with Eric Fedde, who may have the higher ceiling?

For what it's worth, Cole doesn't have any options left (meaning the team could lose him if they send him down) and Fedde does, so this may make their decision for them. But if Fedde makes the team better, it may be prudent to give him the spot.

3. Make a decision on catcher

Matt Wieters is a great option if he is healthy and ready, but he was bad last season with a .225 batting average and 10 home runs. As a result, the Nationals were 24th in the league in home runs by catchers and 29th in batting average.

This may be the one hole in the team's lineup, and if they have to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto either in what little time is left before opening day or at the trade deadline it may be the best idea.