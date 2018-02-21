West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has stated his target to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the English Premier League.

West Ham United’s Kouyate vows to stop Liverpool’s Mane at Anfield

The 28-year-old midfielder is optimistic David Moyes’s side can thump the Merseyside outfit who are yet to lose a league game since their defeat to Swansea City on January 22.

In an encounter where he will face his compatriot and friend Sadio Mane, the 28-year-old declared to give the fans something special as they target their third away win in the Premier League this season.

“We are going to play against one of the best teams in the league and there are some good players there, including Sadio Mane,” Kouyate told club website.

“I know him and I like to play against my friends. Every time we play, he wants to win, but maybe he won’t this time because we also want to win there.

“We have a few days to work hard because we have a big, big game at Anfield and we want to go there and do something special for the fans.”

West Ham are placed 12th in the Premier League standings with 30 points from 27 games.