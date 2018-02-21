Premier Leagut target Christian Pulisic: I've not been at my best

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic has admitted that he has not been at his best in recent weeks.

Pulisic: I've not been at my best

The United States international is pegged as one of the finest young players in Europe, and is a regular for Dortmund at the age of 19.

However, despite providing two assists in the Bundesliga club's last three outings, Pulisic has been dissatisfied with his recent form.

"[My form is] not the best it's been but I'm working hard, trying to help the team everywhere I can," Pulisic told ESPN. "But I just have to stay positive, keep going and things will turn around.

"There's no time for a break right now, so I'm just gonna keep going."

Pulisic has been heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund in recent weeks, with Chelsea believed to be interested in securing his signature.

The teenager has not completed 90 minutes for the club in their last six games, and was named as a substitute against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out.

The 1-0 win over Monchengladbach moved Dortmund back into second place, but the gap to sixth spot is only three points in the battle for Champions League qualification.

“It was very important, definitely a much-needed win,” said Pulisic, who replaced Mario Gotze with 16 minutes left at Monchengladbach.

“We knew it was not going to be easy coming here but getting the three points was the most important thing.”

Dortmund next face Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, with Peter Stoger’s side having won 3-2 at home in the first leg.

Pulisic is a slight concern for the trip to Italy after leaving Monday’s training session early due to a knock.

MORE:

Americans Abroad: Pulisic drops to the bench as Dortmund players find form

| Klopp considers Liverpool squad to be best he has worked with

| The resurrection of Gundogan: Man City man back to his brilliant Borussia Dortmund best



Stoger told Ruhr Nachrichten: “He got a knock on his ankle in Gladbach.

“He wanted to try to train today (Monday), but he had problems when playing a pass. It’s nothing severe, but we also didn’t want to risk anything looking ahead to Thursday.”