Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were both involved in Manchester United training on Tuesday as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Champions League last 16.

France star Pogba was struck down by a mystery illness ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

However, the midfielder was reported to have trained on Sunday and was again involved with the rest of the team as they completed final preparations to face the Spanish side in Wednesday's away first leg.

It remains to be seen if Pogba will start with his form and relationship with manager Jose Mourinho under intense scrutiny, although the manager slammed reports of a falling out with his player as "lies" before the meeting with the Huddersfield clash.

Ibrahimovic was also involved at Carrington, the Sweden great having not featured since the 2-2 draw against Burnley on December 26 as he works his way towards full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained in April.

Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Marcus Rashford, who all missed the Huddersfield game, were also present at training.