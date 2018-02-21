Ahead of April’s NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield’s scouting report on the field is largely similar to Johnny Manziel’s — a dynamic playmaker on the college level who put up wild numbers and collected plenty of hardware.

NFL Draft 2018: Baker Mayfield continues fight against Johnny Manziel comparisons

As for Mayfield’s off-field record, well, that’s also a bit too similar to Manziel’s for some’s liking. But Mayfield is assuring NFL teams he’s built to succeed in the NFL and not flame out to a spring league in a few years with more headlines on TMZ than ESPN.

"Whoever I’m playing for I’m going to be passionate about it,” Mayfield said Monday after collecting the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (via Star-Telegram.com). “I’m going to strive to be the face of the franchise so you’ve got to be the guy on and off the field that people want to admire and see lead their team."



Lots of former @daveyobrien winners in Fort Worth to celebrate with @baker_mayfield6 tonight. From left to right: Don McPherson, Gino Torretta, Jim McMahon, Baker, Jason White, Brad Banks and Ty Detmer. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cFgSpXlQVe

— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 20, 2018



Before leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in February 2017.

That’s when his public perception went from a competitive, undersized QB with a Russell Wilson-type skill set, to the second coming of Johnny Football.

"I knew that after I got arrested it was going to happen," Mayfield said of the Manziel comparisons. "But you look at my track record before and after that, I've never had a run-in with the law. Never gone out of my way and done dumb things. A lot of things bothered me with that. I knew exactly who I was.

MORE:

Johnny Manziel says he’s bipolar, vows to play this season

| Johnny Manziel commits to The Spring League showcase



"And I didn’t want to be portrayed as the villain or somebody like that. I feel like I make a lot of people happy. I do good things within my community. I'm not trying to say those cover up any mistakes that I've made, but there's always a learning curve when you're growing up. And for me, it happened that I was in the spotlight when I made my mistakes."

NFL teams have two more months to decide whether they believe Mayfield really is different from Manziel, or if a high draft pick isn’t worth risking on a QB with a propensity to rub others the wrong way.