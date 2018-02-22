Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, 80, in critical condition after 'cardiac incident'

Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Giants star Orlando Cepeda, 80, remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition following what the team describes as "a cardiac incident" Monday evening in the Bay Area.



Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, 80, rushed to hospital Please keep Orlando Cepeda and his family in your thoughts and prayers. #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/SNRXf19fPa

— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 21, 2018



His family has asked for privacy, and the Giants' statement read, in part, "Please keep Orlando Cepeda and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Cepeda appeared healthy last month at former teammate Willie McCovey's 80th birthday part at AT&T Park, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nicknamed the “Baby Bull” because of his thick build, Cepeda was NL Rookie of the Year in 1958, the year the Giants moved to San Francisco from New York.

One of the game's star power-hitters through the 1960s and early '70s, the first baseman-outfielder was traded to the Cardinals in 1966 for pitcher Ray Sadecki and won the NL MVP award in 1967 as St. Louis won the World Series, cementing the trade as one of the worst in Giants history.

Cepeda played 17 seasons, all but the final two-plus years in the National League, hitting .297/.350/.499 with 379 homers and 1,365 RBIs.

He retired in 1974 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999 on a Veterans Committee ballot. He has been a community representative for the Giants since 1987.