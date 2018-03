MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday a Russian curling medalist accused of doping at the Olympics in Pyeongchang could not have taken the substance deliberately, Russian news agencies reported.

"It's obvious that in this particular case, the athlete could not have intentionally used a prohibited substance, it just does not make any sense," the agencies quoted Kolobkov as saying.



(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)