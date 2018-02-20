Cricket: Hales follows Rashid in signing white-ball deal

England batsman Alex Hales has followed Adil Rashid in turning his back on first-class cricket, having signed a new deal with Nottinghamshire that will only see him feature in white-ball action.

Opener Hales has 11 Test caps to his name, last featuring in the longest format against Pakistan in 2016.

His Test career was halted after he opted not to tour Bangladesh over security fears. ODI and T20 captain Eoin Morgan was the only other player to do likewise.

Rashid will only play white-ball cricket for Yorkshire and England in 2018, having failed to establish himself in the Test team and Hales - who has the second highest ODI score for an England player to his name - has followed suit.

"For the next 18 months I'm excited to focus entirely on limited-overs cricket and want to be part of a Notts Outlaws team that retains the white ball double," said Hales, who scored a record 187 not out to help Notts win the One-Day Cup last year.

"It was a fantastic year for the club last year, and I believe we can have more success in the future with the players we have at our disposal. I'm also hoping to be part of a World Cup-winning squad with England."