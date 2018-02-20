Ligue 1: Drogba 'couldn't be more proud' as son signs for Guingamp

Chelsea great Didier Drogba has welcomed the news that son Isaac has signed for Guingamp.
The 17-year-old, who has been playing in Chelsea's academy, was announced as the Ligue 1 club's new signing on Monday.
Drogba is delighted to see his son follow in his footsteps, with the former Ivory Coast striker having spent the 2002-03 season at the club.
READ MORE: Didier Drogba’s son Isaac joins Guingamp
READ MORE: You don’t see Messi in the gym much, says Rakitic
READ MORE: Ovrebo: My night of Chelsea-Barcelona hell
"Couldn't be more proud of you," he wrote on Instragram, alongside a picture of Isaac at his presentation.
Guingamp are 10th in Ligue 1 after 26 matches.