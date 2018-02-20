Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat

John Stones says Manchester City have only themselves to blame for their shock FA Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic on Monday.

A second-half goal from Will Grigg secured a 1-0 win for the League One side at the DW Stadium and ended hopes of a quadruple for Pep Guardiola's side.

Stones admits it has come as a major blow to the squad, coming just six days before their EFL Cup final meeting with Arsenal at Wembley.

"They got one chance and scored it. It's our own fault we're out of the FA Cup," said the centre-back, as quoted by City's official website.

"We want to be competing in all four competitions until the end. It was a final for us but it's never easy, coming away to a lower league team with the conditions and everything that comes with it.

"It's a blow. I can't say much more."