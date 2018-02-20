Winter Olympics: Slovenian ice hockey star Jeglic sent home after positive doping test

Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has been sent home from the Winter Olympics after accepting the results of a positive doping test.

Winter Olympics 2018: Slovenian ice hockey star Jeglic sent home after positive doping test

The 29-year-old winger scored the game-winning shoot-out goal as Slovenia edged Slovakia in their final group match, earning a more favourable play-off draw as a result.

Slovakia were hammered 5-1 by the United States in the first knockout round, while news of Jeglic's positive test emerged less than an hour before his country took on Norway.

Jeglic was found to have banned substance fenoterol in his system and has been suspended from the remainder of the Games and ordered to leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) statement added: "The procedure will continue and the CAS ADD [Anti-Doping Division] will issue a final award after the conclusion of the Games."