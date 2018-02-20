Winter Olympics: Optimistic Christie intends to compete in final event

Elise Christie has announced her intention to compete in her final event of the Winter Olympics after successfully taking to the rink for the first time since her heavy crash at the weekend.

The British speed skater had to be taken away on a stretcher after crashing out of her 1500 metres semi-final on Saturday, extending an Olympic nightmare that started at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Christie was disqualified from all three of her events four years ago and also fell in the 500m final last week.

While Christie's heavy impact with the rinkside barriers did not break any bones, she was a major doubt for Tuesday's 1000m heats after suffering tissue damage in her right ankle.

However, the Scot has now confirmed that she plans to take part in her favoured event.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter around three hours before the event was due to start, Christie said: "I'm just about to leave to go down to the ice rink to go and try to compete today.

"I skated this morning for the first time and it went quite well considering the circumstances.

"So I'm looking forward to getting out there to race today.

"I'd just like to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point and everyone for the support back home."