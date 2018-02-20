News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Winter Olympics 2018: Swiss skier suffers scary crash in halfpipe competition

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Swiss skier Joel Gisler suffered a scary fall during the men's halfpipe qualification in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Swiss skier suffers scary crash in halfpipe competition

Winter Olympics 2018: Swiss skier suffers scary crash in halfpipe competition

The crash happened early in his second run as he attempted a backward spin move for his first trick. As Gisler turned back into the halfpipe, his skis landed on the lip of the deck and broke off his feet — spiraling him helplessly to the center of the halfpipe.



Gisler did receive some medical attention, but the 23-year-old was able to sit up and walk off the halfpipe on his own power.



MORE:
Winter Olympics 2018: Skier Maddie Bowman devastated after multiple falls during halfpipe
| Winter Olympics 2018: American ice dancers suffer heartbreaking fall
| Winter Olympics 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang

Gisler scored a 59.80 on his first run, but as a result of the fall on scored a 9.80 on his second.


Back To Top