Winter Olympics 2018: Swiss skier suffers scary crash in halfpipe competition

Swiss skier Joel Gisler suffered a scary fall during the men's halfpipe qualification in Pyeongchang.

The crash happened early in his second run as he attempted a backward spin move for his first trick. As Gisler turned back into the halfpipe, his skis landed on the lip of the deck and broke off his feet — spiraling him helplessly to the center of the halfpipe.



how do people not die in this sport pic.twitter.com/fcwf5iPRMt

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 20, 2018



Gisler did receive some medical attention, but the 23-year-old was able to sit up and walk off the halfpipe on his own power.

Gisler scored a 59.80 on his first run, but as a result of the fall on scored a 9.80 on his second.