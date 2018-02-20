Team USA at the Olympics: Americans back in top five after bronze medals

Team USA moved back in the top five of the medal race after the Americans had two bronze performances from Maia and Alex Shibutani in the mixed ice dance, and freestyle skier's Brita Sigourney run in the halfpipe.

Three pairs competed for the U.S. in the ice dance, but it was the Shibutanis who came out with a medal. Heading into the free dance, the sibling duo was sitting in fourth place with a 77.73 after the short dance. They scored 114.86 points in the free dance, and they were able to hold on to third place with a total score of 187.69 behind Canada's Virtue Tessa and Scott Moir, who took gold with 206.07, and France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished fourth (short dance: 77.75, free dance: 109.94, total score: 187.69) while Madison Chock and Evan Bates placed ninth after taking a devastating fall that cost them several points (short dance: 75.45, free dance: 100.13, total score: 175.58).

In the women's halfpipe, Sigourney jumped to the third spot at the end of the first runs behind Canada's Cassie Sharpe and France's Marie Martinod, but it was her third run that secured the bronze medal as she scored a 91.60. Sharpe won gold with a 95.80 while Martinod was second with a 92.60.

Her teammate Annalisa Drew finished fourth with a best run of 90.80 while Bowman was at the bottom of the field after falling in all three of her runs.

Men's hockey survived an elimination game against Slovakia 5-1, and advances to the quarterfinals to face off against Czech Republic. Harvard product Ryan Donato came up big for the U.S. scoring two goals in the game, which means he now has four goals in Pyeongchang.

In the women's curling round robin tournament, USA defeated China 10-4 while the men had a crucial win against Canada 9-7.

The men did not have a strong showing in the large hill team final of ski jumping with a squad that featured Casey Larson, Michael Glasder, Kevin Bickner, William Rhoads. Team USA competed to a ninth place finish out of 12 competitors with a 377.2, which was significantly behind Norway's gold medal team who finished with a 1,098.5.

In the final of the men's 500m of speedskating, only one American finished in the top 15, despite having three Americans in the field. Mitchell Whitmore was 15th with a time of 35.13, which was half a second behind Norway's Havard Lorentzen (34.41), who won gold.

Who said what?

Madison Chock and Evan Bates were in contention to win a medal in the free dance, but a fall where they both landed on the ice put them outside the top three.

"I knew it was over. I knew there was no shot," Chock said of the fall. "After working so hard all this season, and going through so much and trying to stay healthy and then just losing it at a crucial moment, it was really, really heartbreaking."

"It happened so quickly, honestly," Bates said. "I don't exactly know what happened. But one second we were skating fluidly and really well and the next second, in a flash, I was scrambling to get to my feet. Those things can happen."

Did you see this?

The United States secured a big win over Canada in curling with John Shuster leading the way. Team USA's men's curling team was tied with Canada 7-7 before Shuster made the game winning shot, keeping the hopes of the U.S. making it to the playoffs alive.

“To come out here and get a win against the class of the field (Canada) was very big for our team and gives us momentum going forward,” Shuster said. “It always feels good to make the last (shots) and execute.”

What's next?

The women’s short program of figure skating begins. Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen will represent Team USA as contenders for a gold. Coverage starts live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and NBCSN.