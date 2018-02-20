Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were sitting in third place heading into the free dance portion of the mixed ice dance, but it was sibling duo Maia and Alex Shibutani who made it to the podium for the U.S.

Winter Olympics 2018: Team USA's Shibutani siblings skate to bronze medal

The Shibutani duo finished the short dance in fourth place with a 77.73, but with a strong performance in the free dance, where they scored 114.86 points, they skated to a bronze medal with a total score of 187.69.

The duo knew they had just nailed their routine as they were emotional skating off the ice with tears of happiness.



The Shibutani duo fell behind France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who recorded highest free dance score in history.



Canada's Virtue Tessa and Scott Moir took gold with an impressive 206.07 combined score (short dance: 83.67, free dance: 122.40). The Canadians set a record with their short dance score, and they became the most decorated ice dance team in history with their gold medal performance.



Two other American duos competed in the mixed ice dance where Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished fourth (short dance: 77.75, free dance: 109.94, total score: 187.69). Madison Chock and Evan Bates placed ninth after taking a devastating fall that cost them several points (short dance: 75.45, free dance: 100.13, total score: 175.58).