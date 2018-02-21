Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Tuesday, Feb. 20, in Pyeongchang

Team USA is expected to have a strong showing in Alpine skiing and figure skating Tuesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lindsey Vonn will compete in the women's downhill eight years after winning gold in Vancouver, while a handful of Americans will compete in the short program portion of the women's singles.

NBC and NBCSN will have coverage of Tuesday's Winter Olympics events.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

— Biathlon: Women will compete in the 2 x 6-kilometer while men will participate in the 2 x 7.5-kilometer (10:30 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).

— Nordic combined: Men will compete in the individual large hill and 10-kilometer events (9:30 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).

— Short track speed skating: Coverage of the women’s 3,000-meter relay will take place (12:45 p.m., NBCSN).

— Alpine skiing: Lindsey Vonn hopes to finish in the top three during the women's downhill. At 33 years old, a medal performance would make her the oldest woman in alpine skiing history to make the podium at the Olympics. (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

— Figure skating: The women’s short program continues, and Bradie Tennell (who won at the 2018 U.S. Championships), Mirai Nagasu (who competed in the 2010 Olympics) and Karen Chen (who placed fourth at last year's world championships) will represent Team USA as contenders for gold. (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC/NBCSN).