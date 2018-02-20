MLB: Hosmer agrees to eight-year deal with Padres

The San Diego Padres are accelerating their rebuild as they agreed to terms with free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, the team announced on Monday.

Hosmer agrees to eight-year deal with Padres

The eight-year, $144million contract through the 2025 season includes an opt-out clause after the fifth campaign.

"We're truly excited to have Eric as part of the Padres organisation," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

"His resume speaks for itself. Eric has been a winner throughout his career, both as an integral part of a championship team and as a player who's earned a tremendous reputation on and off the field.

"We believe his leadership and passion for the game will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of a World Series championship."

It is the richest contract in Padres history, surpassing the $83m deal Wil Myers signed last season.

Hosmer is coming off a career year in which he hit .318 with 25 home runs. In seven years with the Royals, Hosmer hit .284 with 127 home runs and 566 RBIs.

"Eric's decision to join our club represents a significant moment in Padres history," Padres chairman Ron Fowler and partner Peter Seidler said in a statement.

"He has competed on baseball's biggest stages and has embraced each opportunity.

"The intangibles and experience that he brings to the table will be vital as we continue the development of our young club and strive to bring a championship to deserving Padres fans everywhere."