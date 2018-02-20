Poker star's outrageous call to win $1.3 million

Swedish poker star Viktor Blom has unleashed one of the calls of the century to take home a tidy $1.3 million at the Partypoker Millions Germany tournament.

Blom showed incredible courage to call his opponent, Moldova's Pavel Plesuv, despite all the signs pointing towards a lost hand.

The crazy winning hand played out at King's Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic.

A queen-nine-king flop had Blom holding a pair of kings, while Plesuv held a pair of kings.

As the next two cards were dealt out, Plesuv came up excruciatingly short of a flush, but bluffed his opponent into thinking he'd nailed it.

He went all in, with all the signs pointing towards him having the better hand.

Blom sat back and assessed the situation before eventually making one of the best decisions of his life and calling his opponent.

The decision left commentators ecstatic with excitement.

"That is the greatest call I’ve seen ... the call of the tournament," one commentator said.

“That is phenomenal, I tell you what, I am so glad I was in the commentary booth when that happened."

Fans took to social media to congratulate the Swede on his incredible call.

@ViktorBlom that might have been the greatest call in No Limit Holdem History. One of the most epic moments I’ve ever seen in a live event. I don’t know why I never thought this before but you truly are one of the best players in the world. #isildur — Liam gannon (@Liamgannon99) February 19, 2018

WOW!! @ViktorBlom just won @partypokerlive MILLIONS for €1,000,000 after overcoming 10-1 chip deficit heads-up against Pavel & wins with AMAZING river call for the title. Report coming soon #millionaire — HighstakesDB (@highstakesdb) February 19, 2018

Just saw the @ViktorBlom call. Had him read like a 📚and it was for the title. Wow !!!! — Gonzo (@TheeRealGonzo) February 19, 2018