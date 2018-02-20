News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
NHL trade news: Flyers acquire Petr Mrazek from Red Wings

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The injury-riddled Flyers got some help Monday.

The Flyers acquired goalie Petr Mrazek from the Red Wings in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The 26-year-old Czech netminder was a fifth-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2010 draft. He has an 8-7-2 record with the Red Wings this season while posting a 2.89 GAA and .910 save percentage.




Philadelphia desperately needs help in the net as the Flyers try stay in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Starting goalie Brian Elliott is out for 5-6 weeks with an abdominal injury suffered earlier this month. Michal Neuvirth, went 3-0-1 since replacing the injured Elliott, but Neuvirth suffered a lower-body injury on Sunday.

Rookie Alex Lyon stepped in and stopped 25 of 26 shots to finish Philadelphia's 7-4 win over the Rangers. It's unclear if Mrazek or Lyon will start Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens. The Flyers (30-19-10) are currently tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with 70 points. The Flyers and Devils (31-20-8) are six points clear of Carolina (27-23-10) for eighth and the final wild-card spot.

The Flyers did activate goaltender Anthony Stolarz from the injured list, but loaned him to Lehigh Valley.


Mrazek has an NHL record of 72-58-20 with a career goals-against average of 2.60 and .912 save percentage. He split time with Jimmy Howard, who is now expected to be the fulltime goalie for the rebuilding Red Wings.

