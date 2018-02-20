Wild's Ryan Suter, Zach Parise know what lies ahead for John Tavares

NEW YORK — It was the summer of 2012 and a massive decision sat in the laps of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

Each All-Star, franchise player had spent the first seven seasons of their respective careers with the teams that drafted them: Parise with the Devils; Suter with the Predators. Considered two of the best at their respective positions, there was no shortage of suitors lining up to buy their services — and every fan base and franchise was very much hanging on their decision.

In the end, both players picked the Wild, signing identical 13-year, $98 million contracts, deals that influenced the market in a major way for seasons to come.

This summer, another one of those benchmark contracts is on the docket with Islanders captain John Tavares a pending free agent. It looks like the Islanders will play the season out not knowing if their franchise cornerstone will re-sign, having to wait until the summer to learn his decision.

"He's kind of in the same situation (as we were), right?" Suter told Sporting News after the Wild defeated the Islanders 5-2 at Barclays Center Monday. "He was drafted by these guys — that's how I was — and a lot goes through your mind."

Tavares' current contract pays him $5.5 million annually. It's likely his next deal will double in dollar value, and carry a max term of seven or eight years. At 27 years old, it could also be the last contract Tavares signs, intent to finish his career with that franchise.

It's not just an important decision insofar as how it affects the balance of power and the landscape of the NHL, but also for Tavares, himself.

"A lot goes into it," Parise told Sporting News. "You have to rely a lot on your agents to give you good advice. I don't know if he's got a family or whatnot, but that plays a lot into it."

Suter said he put the decision on the back-burner as he played out the final year of his contract, waiting for a time he could sit down to clearly collect his thoughts and weigh every factor, unencumbered by having to juggling his in-season responsibilities.

"You can't race into it," he said. "For me, it was play the year out and focus on the playing, and being the best I could be and helping my team, and then once the year is over you can reflect on all your options and take your time.

"Where guys get into trouble is if they go and make that decision without taking some time and thinking about it."

Parise said his approach was similar, except his year ended much later than Suter's. The Devils reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, and played the decisive Game 6 against the Kings June 11.

"So it was two weeks that really snuck up on you," he said. "It all depends; everyone is different. You look at [Steven] Stamkos. He went all the way and then stayed in Tampa. You never know."

Parise and Suter, both natives of the midwest (Parise from Minnesota proper, his dad J.P. a former North Star; and Suter, of Wisconsin) made the decision to join forces and go home. They signed on the same day in a move that was thought to give Minnesota a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup. Stamkos stayed in Tampa a year after losing to the Blackhawks in the 2015 Cup, and the Lightning are now one of the powerhouses in the NHL, a Cup favorite in 2018.

"You look at the team. [The Islanders have] a young, good team, so you want to go to a team that's going to be good for a while, and that plays a lot into it, too," Parise said. "There are a lot of different things."

There are broader, regulatory implications. A year after Parise and Suter signed their new deals, a new collective-bargaining agreement was ratified, lowering max term limits and also rooting out buyout-friendly contracts like the ones those two player signed, where the salary and actual dollars owed were front-loaded.

Coincidentally, it also happens that the NHL Players' Association can opt out of the CBA after the 2020 season, which would be two years after Tavares' new deal will be signed. A year after Tavares' scheduled free agency, Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty and Tyler Seguin will all be in need of new contracts.

From a competitive standpoint, the stakes do not need to be explained. Tavares is one of the best players in the NHL, and for an Islanders team that currently sits in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, losing him wouldn't just be a major blow, but a headshot. If Tavares were to choose his hometown team, like Parise and Suter did, he would go back to Ontario and join a Maple Leafs roster already brimming with star power. There's also the great unknown of where he could end up, changing the fortunes of a franchise with one signature.

Of course, there's also Tavares' personal interests. Suter is still booed mercifully upon every return to Bridgestone Arena six years since he left the Predators. Parise, too, still gets his fair share on trips back to Newark.

But in Parise's mind, there's really only one person to ultimately listen to.

"You make sure it's the place you want to be," Parise said. "That's what it really comes down to. He'll be able to choose wherever he wants to go, so the ball is in his court, what he wants to do, and it will be interesting to see what happens."

Because as difficult as it is to separate the two, it's as much a life decision as a hockey one.

"It's probably the decision of where he'll end up the rest of his career," Suter said. "But at the end of the day you have to do what's best for you as a person."