Team USA had three athletes competing in the women's halfpipe of freestyle skiing, and it was skier Brita Sigourney who made it to the podium for the U.S.

Winter Olympics 2018: Brita Sigourney takes home bronze for Team USA

Heading into the final runs, Sigourney lead the Americans qualifying third with a best score of 90.60. Teammate Annalisa Drew was right behind her with an 86.00 while Maddie Bowman, who was the defending Olympic champion in the event, entered sixth with a score of 83.80.

Sigourney jumped to the third spot at the end of the first runs behind Canada's Cassie Sharpe and France's Marie Martinod, and she was able to hold on for the bronze medal.

She scored an 89.90 on her first run, an 88.60 on her second, but it was her third run that secured the third medal spot as she scored a 91.60.

Sharpe blew the rest of the field away on her final run where she landed a score of 95.80, securing the gold. Martinod was second with a 92.60.

Team USA's Drew finished fourth with a best run of 90.80 while Bowman was at the bottom of the field after falling in all three of her runs.