NASCAR at Atlanta: Updated weather forecast, radar for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Sunday's Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 could be the final race on Atlanta Motor Speedway's popular and historic racing surface.
The track was scheduled to undergo a repave following last season's race, much to the chagrin of drivers and race fans, but the track announced it would delay construction until the track's 2018 NASCAR tripleheader is completed then revisit plans of possible pavement facelift.
The 1.54-mile asphalt track is the second-oldest racing surface on the circuit and is a track favored by many NASCAR drivers. The 21-year-old surface is also known for being a bumpy track because of sealed cracks in the asphalt, but the old, rough and weathered surface allows for side-by-side racing in multiple grooves.
With rain expected Sunday comes the usual problems with an old track surface —standing water and the dreaded weepers — places where water seeps through cracks in the track surface causing longer-than-normal delays to dry the track.
Sunday's race was moved up an hour but there's a chance the full 500 miles isn't completed until Sunday night or Monday.
NASCAR at Atlanta: TV channel and streaming info
Sunday, Feb. 25
1 p.m. ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.5 miles), Fox
Streaming: FuboTV
Atlanta radar, weather forecast
The Atlanta race moved from March to February for this season but the temperatures will feel spring-like over the race weekend with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday's race could be dicey as forecasts call for anywhere from a 50 to 70 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon. NASCAR moved the race up an hour but rain is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
NASCAR VP Steve O'Donnell said if the race is to be run on Sunday that the track-drying process needs to be started no later than 5 p.m. ET.
NASCAR moved the #FoldsOfHonor500 up an hour but rain could be forcing delays all day in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/r8wQaH847H
— Omnisport US News (@OmnisportUS) February 25, 2018
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Atlanta?
There are just 36 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers made the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Corey LaJoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Justin Marks
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
TBA (Premium Motorsports)
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
William Byron