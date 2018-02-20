Gold medallist's daughter tests positive to banned substance

Sprinter Jessica Peris has tested positive, meaning a drugs scandal for Australian athletics ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Peris is the daughter of Nova Peris, who won an Olympic gold medal in hockey and is a former senator.

Peris pulled out of the Commonwealth Games selection trials on the Gold Coast, which ended on Sunday, and awaits the result of her B sample in the next few days.

It is understood Peris failed an ASADA test and there is no indication so far of what substance is allegedly involved.

ASADA and Athletics Australia would not comment.

"Under our legislation and the World Anti-Doping Code, ASADA is unable to confirm or deny the existence or otherwise of any possible anti-doping investigation," a spokesperson said.

Peris, 27, was in contention for Commonwealth Games selection after setting personal bests this summer over 100 and 200m.

Last month she beat teen sensation Riley Day, who won the 100-200 sprint double at the trials.

Peris also ran a Commonwealth Games B-standard 200m qualifying time before Christmas.

According to the IAAF website, Peris lowered her 100m personal best time to 11.63 seconds on December 3 and then 11.41 on January 6.

Her 200m personal best also fell to 23.31 on December 3 and then 23.13 on January 7.

"Solid run today from my daughter @jessica_peris in the 200m running another PB of 23.11sec (+3.1) - An awesome 2018 opener, looking forward to the @AthsAust meets in the coming weeks," Nova Peris tweeted after her daughter's January 7 run.

Nova Peris was the first indigenous Australian athlete to win Olympic gold, as a member of the Hockeyroos at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

She then switched to track sprinting, winning gold medals at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Peris also ran in the 400m and the 400m relay at the Sydney Olympics.

Her daughter returned to sprinting a couple of years ago after her messy breakup with NRL star Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Domestic violence charges against the former Sydney Roosters centre were dismissed two years ago, with the judge criticising Jessica Peris for her evidence.

Magistrate Gregory Grogin said Peris' evidence in court was "calculated, evasive and intentionally framed".