Lindsey Vonn made headlines heading into the Olympics after she made comments around President Donald Trump and how she, "hopes to represent the people of the United States, not the president."

Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn responds to 'haters'

Her comments predictably led to a massive response on social media, which died down before the Olympics. Following her performance in the super-G where she finished sixth, the critics were back and trolling her on Twitter.

One person wrote, "Maybe you should have focused on your sport more instead of foolishly bashing our American President right before the Olympics."



Maybe you should have focused on your sport more instead of foolishly bashing our American President right before the Olympics...

— James Wehner (@JimWehner) February 17, 2018



After her downhill practice run earlier this week, she was asked about the ongoing controversy and some of the messages she has received on Twitter. Her tactic is quite simple, although it's easier said than done: "I just ignore the haters."

"I feel sorry for them. There’s so much hate in the world," Vonn added (via Yahoo Sports). "I just do the best I can to be a good person and stay true to myself. I don’t read [negative comments]. There’s so much negativity on Twitter, especially."

Vonn indicated that the responses she has garnered from the internet have made her second guess whether she should continue to speak out on some of her opinions at this time.

"I like to say a lot, but I feel like right now is not the time," she said. "I need to focus on my races, and that’s what’s important to me right now. Later on, if I still have a voice, I’d like to express my opinion. I haven’t talked about it, but I haven’t backed down, either."