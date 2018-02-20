Mohamed Salah has credited Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his goal scoring form.

Salah credits Jurgen Klopp for scoring form at Liverpool

The Egypt international boasts of 30 goals in all competitions this season, including his 22 in the top-flight which is just one less than Harry Kane who tops the English Premier League goals’ chart.

And the former Chelsea flop who also boasts of eight assists thus far has praised the tactics of the German for the laudable feat.

“With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to," Salah told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

“So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training.

"I don't want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don't want to give too much away. But yes, it's something we have worked on in the training sessions.

"You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls - that's impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season. But I am trying to improve.

“I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

"The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions."

