Chelsea’s Victor Moses set for crunch Champions League clash with Barcelona

Victor Moses is ready for Chelsea’s epic encounter with Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Though the Nigeria international only made two appearances for Antonio Conte’s men in the continental competition group stage owing to a hamstring injury, he will be expected to play a big role against the Spaniards at Stamford Bridge.

The former Liverpool winger has made 14 appearances since overcoming the setback capping it with two goals.

And ahead of the visit of Ernesto Valverde’s men to the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, the Blues’ wing-back has taken to the social media to fire warning of his readiness for the all-important encounter.

“Training for the Champions League,” Moses tweeted.