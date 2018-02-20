USA vs. Slovakia: Live score, updates from Olympic men's hockey elimination game

After a group stage mired in inconsistency, the U.S. men's hockey team enters must-win territory Monday in a qualification game against Slovakia with a lot to prove.

The jury is still out on whether Team USA has enough talent to compete for a medal in Pyeongchang. So far, they haven't looked the part, dropping two of three in the Group B round robin, including a baffling upset at the hands of Slovenia. The Americans were then outclassed by the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

A 2-1 victory over Slovakia last week remains the lone bright spot.

The Americans enter the rematch favored for the opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals. That's the good news. Slovakia failed to keep up with the speed of Team USA in their first meeting, especially on the power play, where the top unit of Mark Arcobello, Ryan Donato and Troy Terry thrived.

Donato's two goals, both assisted by Terry, represented a much-needed breakout for the U.S. college kids. Along with Jordan Greenway, they've been the team's most productive offensive threats, even as the U.S. has mustered only four goals in three games.

To beat Slovakia again and challenge for a medal, it's time for Team USA's veterans to take charge and contribute on the scoresheet.

The team also needs a better showing from starting goaltender Ryan Zapolski, who's looked skittish much of the tournament. Zapolski made 21 of 22 saves against Slovakia, but was no match for the Russians, allowing four goals on 26 shots. U.S. head coach Tony Granato is sticking with the 31-year-old as the starter.

Monday's winner advances to the quarterfinals to play the Czech Republic, which went undefeated in group play, including an upset victory over Canada.

Sporting News is providing live scoring updates and highlights. Follow along below. (All times Eastern.)

USA vs. Slovakia live score, updates

Second period

11:14 — Michal Cajkovsky is one of the Slovak's top players and minute-eaters on defense. His absence is a huge break for the U.S.

11:09 — GOAL. The U.S. makes quick work of their 5-on-3 opportunity. James Wisniewski blasts a rocket from the faceoff dot for his first goal of the Olympics and the Americans have a 2-0 lead.

11:05 — For the record, both Donato and Zapolski remain in the game after a lengthy delay to tend to their injuries.

11:04 — Lots to sort out here. Ready? Ladislav Nagy ran into Ryan Zapolski's left side; he gets a two-minute minor for goalie interference. At the other end of the ice, Michal Cajkovsky lowered his shoulder into Ryan Donato's jaw. Cajkovsky is given a match penalty, which results in a five-minute power play for the U.S. and an automatic suspension should Slovakia advance. Lots of power-play time coming for the U.S. They'll start with a 5-on-3 for two minutes.

11:03 — A pair of penalties coming up here for Slovakia as Ryan Donato and Ryan Zapolski are both shaken up down on the ice.

11:01 — GOAL. Team USA is on the board! Ryan Donato (who else?) does the honors 1:36 into the second period. The 21-year-old has scored the last three U.S. goals.

10:58 — The puck has dropped on the second period.

First period: USA 0, Slovakia 0

Shots on goal: Slovakia 9, USA 7

10:43 — U.S. had a few chances in the first period, but they were few and far between. Slovakia with a great start. Can they keep it up for a full 60?

10:42 — Chris Bourque misses a wide open net as the period winds down. Ryan Zapolski made some big saves, but it's been rebound city.

10:39 — The U.S. went 8 minutes between shots on goal in the first. That's not going to fly.

10:38 — USA kills off the Gionta penalty without much issue. Both teams 0 for 1 on the power play to start the game.

10:35 — Brian Gionta heads to the box for slashing. U.S. to the penalty kill.

10:32 — Ryan Zapolski has made three big saves at point-blank range in the last minute. U.S. desperately needs that.

10:28 — USA has only one shot on goal more than 10 minutes into the first period. Oy.

10:25 — Ryan Donato's speed on display again there. He collects a turnover in the neutral zone and nearly breaks away, falling to the ice and crashing into Jan Laco before he could get a shot away.

10:18 — Team USA to the power play. They're 2 for 11 at the Olympics with the man advantage. Both goals came against Slovakia.

10:10 — The puck has dropped. Winner meets Czech Republic. Loser goes home. Let's go.

Pregame

9:05 p.m. ET — Here are the U.S. starting line combos. A correction to this tweet said Brandon Maxwell will back up starting goalie Ryan Zapolski, not David Leggio.



Here's how the U.S. Men's Team will line up against Slovakia in the qualification round. Game notes & broadcast info https://t.co/RrDa4Mjmkb#GoTeamUSA pic.twitter.com/qiV5JScmyQ

— USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 20, 2018



Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Gangneung Hockey Centre

TV: NBCSN

Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)

