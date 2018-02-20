Damir Dzumhur had to save four match points to stave off an upset against Mikhail Kukushkin and book a spot in round two of the Open 13 Marseille.

Tennis: Dzumhur saves four match points to down Kukushkin

The seventh seed – ranked 60 places higher than his opponent – was serving to stay in the contest at 5-4 down in the second set and was on the ropes during a mammoth game.

However, Kukushkin was unable to make the most of his opportunities and Dzumhur recovered for a 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 victory.

READ MORE: Tennis - Federer the ‘complete player’ with number-one return, says Schuettler

READ MORE: Tennis - In-form Kvitova withdraws from Dubai

READ MORE: Tennis - Dubai disappointment for Radwanska

Julien Benneteau delighted the home fans with a 6-4 6-3 defeat of Malek Jaziri, while Thomas Fabbiano overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4.