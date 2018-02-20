MLB trade rumors: Red Sox sign All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez to 5-year deal

J.D. Martinez's free agency saga has reportedly come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Martinez and the Red Sox agreed to a five-year deal Monday.



J.D. Martinez’s deal is $110 million over 5 years, sources say. Contract is front-loaded prior to opt-out. @MLBNetwork @MLB

— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 19, 2018



Despite battling an injury, Martinez slashed .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in just 119 games last season. He started the year in Detroit but was traded to the Diamondbacks before the July 31 trade deadline.

MLB's free-agent market is finally heating up as spring training begins. Martinez's agent Scott Boras just negotiated a reported eight-year deal for Eric Hosmer with the Padres and apparently has worked another long-term lucrative deal for a client.

The Red Sox are also reportedly working on the assumption they would have to exceed the $197 million luxury tax threshold to sign a big-name free agent. Their need for a slugger outweighs their desire to avoid going over the limit.

Boston was 27th in MLB in 2017 with 168 home runs. Only the Braves, Pirates and Giants had fewer round trippers than Boston last season. The Red Sox were also 26th in slugging percentage.

